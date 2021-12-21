Jamie Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-21-21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Widespread light rain continues this afternoon and evening from a coastal storm. Once again, only a few cities including Hilton Head and St. Simons have made it to 50° under a thick blanket of clouds, rain, and NE winds. We’ve had some breaks in the drizzle, and will again until we’re all finished just after midnight.

Daybreak Wednesday will be partly sunny and 40° in Savannah, 38° in Statesboro with a wind chill of 33° with more sunshine than not in the afternoon; highs near 60°.

High pressure will be building in from the northwest through Wednesday afternoon. The high will meander over the Southeast late Wednesday night through Thursday night, then shift offshore on Friday. We’ll have dry air and mostly sunny skies. Morning lows through the end of the week will be in the mid-upper 30s. Thursday will still be cooler than normal than this time of year by a few degrees in the morning and afternoon. Friday we warm to 65° in the afternoon.

Christmas Day we wake up to mid 40s, closer to 50° for the the islands, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s. A weak system approaches and then passes to our north. High pressure will then prevail early next week and we remain in the 70s.

Next weather maker approaches late next week potentially impacting New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day...be prepared for wet weather.

MARINE: Today and tonight conditions will be hazardous across the maritime community in response to deep low pressure that passes not too far to the east of the local waters late today and early tonight. Small Craft Advisories in place.

Stay warm!

JErtle

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.