NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash in Bulloch County two weeks ago.

According to the report, the airplane started spiraling to the left shortly after takeoff.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw the plane dropping from the sky before impact. One witness is a private pilot who said the plane was unusually low and the engine was very loud as the plane rapidly lost altitude.

The report does not give a cause of the crash. There is no date set for the completion of the final report.

NTSB issued Tuesday the preliminary report for its ongoing investigation of the Dec. 7, 2021, crash of a Cessna 182 airplane near Statesboro, Georgia. Download the report PDF: https://t.co/dLG3S9AeSm — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 21, 2021

