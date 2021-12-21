Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A statement made by Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter toward Alderman Nick Palumbo at a city council meeting two weeks ago, was called into question Tuesday.

Alderman Palumbo called for a formal reprimand of Alderwoman Gibson-Carter for calling him “racist” during a council discussion, and Tuesday, the majority of council voted in favor of that disciplinary measure.

A reprimand, according to Mayor Van Johnson, is recognition of inappropriate behavior, that’s all. It’s actually less formal than a censure of a council member.

Again, this all stems from comments Alderwoman Gibson-Carter made toward Alderman Palumbo at the last council meeting, referring to Palumbo as quote “racist,” during a discussion on real estate. At Tuesday’s meeting, Gibson-Carter objected to the disciplinary action, saying it has no grounds.

“The action that I’m being accused of has not been formally presented to me. So by virtue of the fact that due process was not afforded to me in a formal process, I am acknowledging that this all is null en void and should not be used on this platform of precious time,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, At-Large Post 1.

Alderwoman Gibson-Carter went on to say she believes there are more pressing matters to address instead, like crime and homelessness. Alderman Palumbo also offered a statement, revealing Gibson-Carter actually referred to him as a racist twice, the first time without being picked up on a mic.

Palumbo explained why he thought it important to address the action with a reprimand.

“I thought that this was the most appropriate action as the victim in this consequence to deal with this in this manor…in the hopes that we could turn a new page in the holiday season and do better next year,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo, District 4.

Again, the formal reprimand was approved in a six to three vote, with no more action taken.

You can read the minutes from that moment in the city council meeting this vote was centered around below:

