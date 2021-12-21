Savannah City Council discusses term limits, staggered terms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A discussion over term limits and staggered terms for the mayor and council members was held Tuesday.

Currently, a Savannah City Council member can serve unlimited terms so long as they’re re-elected. The mayor can serve two terms back-to-back, and then run for re-election after taking a term off.

Tuesday was just a discussion, but council could lay the groundwork for a shakeup of how they, and successors for generations to come, serve the community they represent.

Savannah City Attorney Bates Lovett led the discussion after being asked by council to explore options for implementing term limits and staggered terms. Alderman Kurtis Purtee says this is a particularly important topic to him, and the people he represents in the 6th district.

Purtee says he believes without term limits, politicians can get too comfortable and play the political game. In the weeks to come, the city attorney will meet individually with council members to get their thoughts and stance on the topic before moving forward.

“I just want to make sure that you and the citizens know this isn’t just a knee-jerk reaction decision. This isn’t just something we’re going to do automatically. Because sometimes the people make those decisions themselves. Sometimes they may want an alderperson to stay in for a long period of time. Sometimes they want to move them out. Last session, or last election, they moved them out,” Lovett said.

Changing council member terms would take state legislative action to change the Savannah city charter if council does decide they want to move forward with staggered terms or term limits.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.