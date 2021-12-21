Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

S.C. joins 24-state lawsuit to block President Biden’s Head Start mandates

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.(Mary Green)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Tuesday joined a multi-state lawsuit against President Biden’s COVID mandates involving the Head Start program.

The suit, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, takes aim at requiring masks on toddlers and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start Programs.

”To think that the Biden Administration would politicize the Head Start program--created for underprivileged children--is despicable,” said Wilson. “This is an example of federal abuse of power at its worst. We hope the court will put a stop to this federal overreach just as has been done in other cases. The Biden mandates were a terrible idea and should be brought to a screeching halt.”

Head Start provides much-needed resources to underserved children and their families. The program provides early childhood education and resources, including diapers, to families.

The states allege that the Head Start Mandate is beyond the Executive Branch’s authority and violates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.

Joining Louisiana, et al. vs. Becerra, et al. are Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

To read the full complaint click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
Rashiid Wright
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December
A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Scarborough Street in Savannah.
SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold, breezy washout of a Tuesday in the forecast

Latest News

A statement made by Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter toward Alderman Nick Palumbo at a...
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Richmond Hill
Air show returning to Onion Festival in 2022
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman
Harrison Deal’s family announces memorial fund for recreation department
Harrison Deal’s family announces memorial fund for recreation department