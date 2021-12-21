Sky Cams
Sixth person dies after house fire in DeKalb County

A house fire in DeKalb County has killed these six people.
A house fire in DeKalb County has killed these six people.(WRDW)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - A sixth person, who was badly injured last week in a deadly fire that claimed the lives of five people, has died, according to a family member.

The woman has been identified as Diane Regular, who owned the home that burned Dec. 14.

She suffered second- and third-degree burns and was taken to Grady Hospital, where she passed.

MORE | Firefighters share tips on preventing blazes after 5th victim dies in 2 weeks

Five members had died by the next morning after the fire tore through the home on Janet Lane.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they were met with a resident who said there were people still trapped inside.

Only two made it out unharmed.

At the scene, Octavia Cooper detailed the loss of her loved ones.

“My daughter and my two grandkids and two of my brothers,” Cooper shared tearfully.

Among the dead was her 6-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah Regular.

“My grandbaby, I had to go and ID her. She passed,” Cooper said, also noting the death of another grandchild, 3-year-old Angel Regular.

Other victims included Terryona’s uncles, Timothy Regular and Pedro Conley.

