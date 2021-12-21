Sky Cams
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Richmond Hill

(Live 5/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase that started in Pooler ended with a suspect being arrested in Richmond Hill.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said Pooler Police found a stolen car near Tanger Outlets Boulevard and tried to stop it. The driver led police on a chase down Interstate 95 into Bryan County, where they were stopped and arrested.

They say the suspect, 32-year-old Shameek Little, from Savannah, was also wearing stolen clothes.

Little is charged with felony fleeing, shoplifting, DUI, reckless driving, and having a stolen vehicle, among numerous other charges.

