Take a sip of rare bourbon for tornado relief efforts

By Jessica Savage
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A restaurant in Charleston using alcohol as a way to give back to the tornado relief efforts.

For $250, patrons can take a shot of a rare Kentucky bourbon whiskey. You’re looking a bottle of rare Buffalo Trace 1995 O.F.C. bourbon.

Starting Dec. 26, Halls Chophouse Charleston says the bourbon is available and all proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that was set up by Governor Andy Beshear.

The bottle will then move to our other Halls Chophouse locations in Summerville (Nexton), Columbia and Greenville over the course of the week.

