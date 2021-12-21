Sky Cams
Taking Care of Business: Two Smart Cookies

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes like individually sealing cookies for class treats and shipping more cookies than ever has been a big difference in business at Two Smart Cookies.

And over the past two years, one cookie decorator says that the White Bluff Road staple has seen a lot less in person business, but their online presence has been the perfect present for some loved ones.

“A lot less people coming into the store and more online orders, more shipping, you know because people weren’t spending time with their loved ones, but they wanted send them a gift, just something to remind them that they’re thinking about them, that they love them. So, we did get a lot of present Ideas coming in with cookies and we would send those out just so that they’re able to be there in spirit with them for the holidays,” Maggie Hannan said.

And Hannan says that they don’t just sell cookies. You can check out their candles, honey, or popcorn that is all local to Savannah.

