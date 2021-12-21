Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Widespread rain, brisk weather lingers

By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day; widespread persistent rain will slow commutes and have you reaching for the umbrella to get your errands done. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning, under a cloudy sky.

Rain is widespread, but a little more scattered northwest of Savannah on Farah and Farah First Alert Live Radar...Plan on periods of rain through the afternoon as temperatures only top-out in the mid to upper 40s in most neighborhoods. A couple spots could, briefly, hit 50 degrees this afternoon. A breeze will make it feel 5° to 8° degrees colder than what the thermometer reads through the afternoon.

By the time all is said-and-done, rainfall will average between .75″ and 1.25 in most spots.

Drier weather builds in early Wednesday morning and I’m tracking some chilly, sunny weather to round-out the work-week. GARDENERS - Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s in a few inland spots Wednesday morning. Widespread 30s are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings. Frost will be widespread these morning as well; even into the city of Savannah. A few inland communities could record a light freeze Thursday and/or Friday morning.

A warming trend takes-hold Friday afternoon through the weekend. Christmas afternoon looks pretty mild.

Stay warm,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

