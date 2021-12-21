White Bluff United Methodist Church lights up for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whitebluff United Methodist church is decked out for the holidays and they are encouraging visitors to come out to see the nearly 20,000 lights.

The lights cover the entire front of the church and they have dedicated a lane in the parking lot for people to drive by and view.

The light display features everything from a nativity scene to Star Wars inflatable’s. In addition to the lights the church is also hosting a John Deere kids barrel ride, popcorn, light necklaces and they even have Santa and his sleigh.

Pastor Barry Gidden says he typically would put these lights in his yard but due to a lack of space decided to donate them to the church.

“Most of the lights that you see here. About 20,000 lights are in our personal collection. We have basically kind of found them on clearance sales, thrift shopping, other things. Grown our collection through the years and now we’re able to bless the Savannah community and our church with them,” said Pastor Gidden.

The display and activities will continue until December 23, so organizers encourage people to come out and enjoy it this week with their family or friends.

