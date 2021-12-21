Wreaths Across America event held at Beaufort National Cemetery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Beaufort honored those who served our country.

It was all part of the nationwide “Wreaths Across America” event.

Wreaths were placed on almost all the nearly 26,000 graves at the Beaufort National Cemetery. That’s four semi-trucks worth of wreaths!

Thousands of people came-out to honor those veterans.

Organizers say the Beaufort event has grown tremendously since it started.

“All those people they went out and they thought their hardest for us for our country and I think that is very important that we give back,” Addison White said.

All those wreaths were paid for by sponsorships. Organizers say it’s not too late to sponsor one yourself.

