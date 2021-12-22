Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
A statement made by Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter toward Alderman Nick Palumbo at a...
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
Savannah City Hall
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor