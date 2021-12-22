Sky Cams
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office offering to check homes while residents away for holidays

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Candler County and are traveling for the holidays, deputies can ride by and check your home to make sure everything is safe and sound.

Candler County’s sheriff says this program goes back to the adage that “an ounce of prevention beats a pound of cure.” He says he’d rather have deputies ride by a home periodically while you’re gone versus coming there and devoting hours to investigating a crime.

Folks who’re traveling out of town for a few days or a few weeks can sign up for the House Check Program. Once registered, a deputy will make scheduled trips by a home to stop and make sure everything’s OK.

Sheriff John Miles says they started this a few years ago. He hopes it makes burglars and other crooks think twice.

“The idea is to have visibility in the area, a deputy car coming and going from your property while you’re gone. Also, hopefully we would catch something if it did happen,” Sheriff Miles said.

He says they’ll want to know what cars are supposed to be at the home or any possible visitors while you’re out of town.

The sheriff asks people who want to register to call the sheriff’s office so they can ask you some questions and get information on file before they start the checks.

