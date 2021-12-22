Sky Cams
Chatham County District Attorney’s office donates to local nonprofits

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney’s office got into the holiday spirit Wednesday, making donations to local nonprofits.

We caught up with them as they made donations of clothes, gifts, and food to the Old Savannah City Mission and the Greenbriar Children’s Center. They also donated lunch to the Safe Shelter.

The District Attorney and staff say it’s their way of reaching out to the community and spreading holiday cheer.

“The children in our emergency shelter are ages 11-18, and we are one of only two shelters for children in the entire Coastal Empire. So, obviously, having a festive holiday lunch is a wonderful way to begin the Christmas holiday season and of course we’re grateful to be able to distribute gifts to them as well,” Greenbriar Children’s Center Director of Development, Cherie Trice said.

“It warms our hearts, and it just represents who we really are as people and as a community here in Chatham County,” said Liza Manker, the assistant director of the Division of Child Support Services.

