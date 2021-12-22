Chilly start, but sunshine returns!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chilly start to our Wednesday morning with temperatures bottoming out near 40 degrees at daybreak. You’ll want to grab a jacket to keep warm this morning, add in the wind from the northwest and it’ll feel like the mid 30s!

There is some lingering drizzle along with light showers this morning, but finally clear out as we say goodbye to the dreary weather after sunrise! Sunshine takes over on Wednesday with temperatures warming up to the mid 50s by lunchtime with afternoon highs near 60 degrees. It’ll be a quick cool down in the evening with temperatures dropping back into the 40s after sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.6′ 3:47AM I 8.5′ 9:49AM I 1.6′ 4:20PM

Thursday morning will be on the chilly side with lows in the upper 30s around Savannah and lower 30s for inland communities where the wind chills could briefly dip in the upper 20s around sunrise! We’ll rebound nicely with temperatures once again near 60 degrees during the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Thankfully, the weather is cooperating for folks that are traveling across the Southeast leading up to Christmas!

After another chilly start in the 30s on Christmas Eve, temperatures bounce back to the mid 60s during the afternoon. We’ll see a shift to a southwesterly wind, which will usher in warmer air overnight into Christmas morning.

You’ll notice the warmer air if you’re up early on Christmas, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s versus the 30s the previous few days. Temperatures warm up to the lower 70s during the afternoon, perfect weather for getting outside and using any new toys from Christmas morning!

Dry weather continues Sunday and Monday, with morning temperatures on the rise with lows up to the mid 50s and highs still in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but we will fine-tune that as we get closer. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

