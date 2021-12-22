Coaching changes for the Tigers ahead of bowl game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WTOC) - After losing defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to Virginia, the Clemson Tigers have had to regroup heading into bowl season.

Brandon Streeter will lead the offense and Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn will share the defensive coordinator role in the Cheez-It Bowl and moving forward.

It’s the latest blow in what has been a trying season for the Tigers. After opening with a loss to Georgia, they started the year 2-2, but finished strong winning their last five straight.

Head coach Dabo Swinney says the adversity has made the team stronger.

“That’s a credit to our players, our staff, the leadership, the culture that we have here, and man, I’m just super proud of these guys. It’s been a fun year. Been a lot of challenges for sure, but man, those are the type of things that make you better, and no question, man, we’re playing our best football, and we got better as the season went, so really just thankful to be able to get back on the field with them. Our last goal is to win the closer. That’s been the case for a long time, and that’s what we’ve got in front of us, so we’ve got a lot to do to get ready for a really, really good Iowa State team. Very good team across the board,” Swinney said.

The Tigers and Iowa State face off in Orlando on Dec. 29. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m.

