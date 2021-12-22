Sky Cams
Delivery truck, packages damaged in fire

(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A FedEx delivery truck in Midway filled with packages caught on fire Wednesday afternoon damaging the vehicle and its contents.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief, firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Isle of Wight and Missy Holmes Road for a report of a vehicle fire involving a delivery truck.

The chief says when fire crews arrived, they encountered the truck fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly get the vehicle fire under control and extinguished.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

