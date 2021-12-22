Family of nine picks up the pieces after house fire in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Just days before Christmas, a family of nine is left without a home after a fire last week.

The Lonon family home is now behind fire tape after Friday morning’s fire. The family lived there for more than 10 years, and they said what they’ve lost is irreplaceable.

Joseph Lonon and his son came back to their home destroyed after making a quick stop at the store Friday morning.

“When I pulled up, it was up in flames,” said Joseph Lonon, father of the family.

Lonon said in a matter of five minutes, all the rooms of his house had burned.

“It’s almost like it’s not real, you know? Because I was just in that room five minutes ago, well 10 minutes ago, and now it’s nothing,” said Lonon.

Lonon and his wife rent the property and didn’t have renter’s insurance, making everything a total loss. There are seven kids in the family, and luckily, nobody was home at the time of the fire.

“My phone was just getting a whole bunch of calls, I had a whole bunch of missed calls. They kept texting me and telling me my house was on fire,” said 11-year-old Makya Lonon, Joseph’s daughter.

Eleven-year-old Makya looks around her childhood home, and is unable to salvage anything.

“I had pictures that my grandad gave me before he passed away, that’s most of the stuff I wanted to keep,” said Makya.

Joseph said all the family’s Christmas gifts were lost in the fire, but Makya said she’s helping keep spirits high.

“I don’t think I should be too worried about Christmas. Whenever my family is together, I’m okay,” said Makya.

Lonon said the next step for the family is to find another home close by, so that the kids can remain in the same schools.

