Georgia Gov. Kemp backs Juneteenth as official state holiday
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a plan to add Juneteenth as a mandatory 13th holiday for Georgia state employees.
Lawmakers are likely to consider it after they convene in January.
President Joe Biden signed a law earlier this year making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The holiday marks when some enslaved Black people in Texas became among the last in Confederacy to learn they were free.
