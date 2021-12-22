Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure is now in control after a damp and dreary Tuesday; we officially picked up .28″ of rain. Sunset on this first full day of winter will be at 5:25pm with a temperature of 57° and clear skies. Within the hour some cities will already have dropped to the upper 40s and temps will continue to tumble.

Daybreak Thursday 36° in Savannah, freezing in Statesboro, and 41° for Tybee and Hilton Head. There is a FROST ADVISORY for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Charlton, Ware, Pierce, and Wayne counties from 3am-8am. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 50s again, but only a few of us may hit 60°.

Christmas Eve: Sunshine and again a cold start with 37° in Savannah and near freezing temps west of I-95; afternoon highs will reach the upper 68s away from the immediate coast.

Christmas: Our morning lows will be 41°-48° with afternoon highs in the low 70s from the beaches to the Baxley with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will build in from the south early next week and prevail. A front could approach the region later Tuesday. Overall, expect mainly dry conditions during the entire long term with above normal temperatures. We’ll keep an eye on potential rain heading into the New Year.

MARINE: Tonight...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N with gusts to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming NE 15 to 20 kt late, seas 3-4 ft. Thursday...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 3-4ft subsiding to 2-3ft in the afternoon. FRIDAY...W winds 5-10kt, seas 2ft. FRIDAY NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 ktk seas 2-3ft.

