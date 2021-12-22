Knee Specialist Q & A

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

What causes knee pain?

A variety of ailments can cause knee pain in people of all ages. At Coastal Empire Orthopedics, the doctors can help athletes overcome knee issues — especially when they don’t want to give up their sport. They can also help people who are experiencing arthritic changes that cause deterioration and pain.

Some common reasons you may have knee pain include:

Meniscus tear, which involves cartilage in the knee

Dislocation of the kneecap

Rheumatoid arthritis

Bursitis, which causes inflammation

Torn ligament, including the anterior cruciate ligament

Osteoarthritis and associated inflammation

Chondromalacia patella, in which cartilage under the kneecap is damaged

Age, overuse, and excess weight put you at risk of knee injury and pain. Genetics can also increase your risk of developing arthritis and associated pain.

What are the treatments for knee pain?

Treatment for knee pain and injury depends on the diagnosis. If you have mild symptoms, the doctors may suggest bracing, cortisone injections, and physical therapy to relieve your discomfort. If you’re an athlete and need their full function or have severe pain, surgery may be the best course of therapy.

Surgery may include arthroscopy to repair damaged soft tissue. But, if you have serious arthritic changes in your knee, you may need a partial or full knee replacement.

What is a partial versus full knee replacement?

A partial knee replacement helps men and women who have arthritic changes in just one compartment of the knee. In this unicondylar knee replacement, only the damaged part of the knee cartilage is replaced with prosthetic parts. The doctors suggest this type of replacement when you aren’t a candidate for a total knee replacement.

People with osteoarthritis confined to the inside or outside of the knee joint may also be candidates for this procedure. Doctors and patients alike prefer this method because it preserves more of your natural joint than a full knee replacement and recovery is quicker.

A full knee replacement replaces the entire knee joint with a prosthesis. At Coastal Empire Orthopedics, the team uses a system that customizes implants to you, the patient. Special high-tech imaging creates a picture of your knee so the components used in your replacement joint can be customized just for you.

