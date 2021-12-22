Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mask mandate has been reinstated in the City of Savannah, the mayor announced Wednesday morning.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement during his weekly news conference at City Hall. He said the decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made based on advice from health experts.
The mandate takes effect immediately.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
