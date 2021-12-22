Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mask mandate has been reinstated in the City of Savannah, the mayor announced Wednesday morning.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement during his weekly news conference at City Hall. He said the decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made based on advice from health experts.

JUST IN: based on advice from area health experts, @MayorJohnsonSAV says he’s reinstating Savannah’s #maskmandate effective immediately #WTOC pic.twitter.com/3uTm8Y5bfL — WTOC Sean Evans (@WTOCSeanEvans) December 22, 2021

The mandate takes effect immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.