Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor

Savannah City Hall
Savannah City Hall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mask mandate has been reinstated in the City of Savannah, the mayor announced Wednesday morning.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement during his weekly news conference at City Hall. He said the decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made based on advice from health experts.

The mandate takes effect immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
A statement made by Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter toward Alderman Nick Palumbo at a...
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Latest News

President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads
Despite concerns, the TSA estimates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3rd.
Some cancel holiday travel plans amid omicron spread
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.
S.C. joins 24-state lawsuit to block President Biden’s Head Start mandates