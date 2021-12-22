New City of Savannah service complex opened, named after city’s first Black mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah held a grand opening for the new Floyd Adams, Jr. City Services Complex.

The building, named after Savannah’s first Black mayor, will hold 17 departments and house 435 City of Savannah employees.

The Adams Complex is part of the city’s strategic plan to move staff out of leased buildings and into owned buildings.

The complex will help employees from different departments collaborate and better serve residents.

Former Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach took the moment to thank the city employees for their hard work helping citizens every day.

“What the citizens of Savannah recognize is not so much these politicians that come and go, but it’s the attitude of the employees that are at the City of Savannah. And the way that they take their citizens who represent and work for them, and how they treat them,” DeLoach said.

The $43 million complex spans 38 acres, has 11 buildings and is located on Interchange Drive.

The complex naming comes 25 years after former Mayor Adams was elected.

