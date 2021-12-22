Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One man’s truck was stolen from his driveway Saturday while he was sleeping.

It was one of three truck thefts in the city on the same night.

The owner said his truck was locked and his keys were in the house. Ring camera video from neighbors showed it only took a few minutes for someone to get in the truck and drive away.

“The garage opened. I put the car in reverse and I said wait a minute -- something’s not right. My truck is missing so had to walk out to where the truck was parked and I was like...yeah it’s gone,” said Bruce Williams, the truck owner.

The last time Williams saw his truck was when he got home that night around 11:30pm.

He still has the only keys to the vehicle and it all happened when he was sleep so he didn’t hear anything.

“Not one sound,” the owner said.

The neighbor’s camera across the street has video of when it happened. It only took minutes.

“I was always taught if it doesn’t belong to you don’t put your hands on it,” he said.

The next door neighbor’s ring camera also caught those responsible, but neither of Williams’ cameras show anything.

“Not one clip.”

He has a camera directly facing the driveway and a ring camera, but he said there’s no footage.

You can see his car coming home that night and Williams looking for the car the next day, but that’s it.

“I was upset that someone was bold enough to come into my front yard and steal my vehicle.”

Williams said there weren’t any personal items in the truck and whoever took it couldn’t have gotten that far.

“I only had like 40 miles of Diesel left in the truck.”

Williams is hopeful there’s footage of the suspect somewhere

Either way, he said it will all work out.

“I just take it as it comes. I roll with the punches.”

The Richmond Hill Police Department said they only found one of the three vehicles stolen that night after the suspect crashed it into a ditch.

Captain Raymond Fowler said there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of forcible entry in this case, but they are still investigating.

They’re reminding people to lock their cars and trucks and make sure to keep your keys in the house.

