Savannah Police on scene of officer involved shooting in 1900 block of Vassar St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 1900 block of Vassar Street.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Savannah Police tell WTOC the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is taking over the investigation into the shooting and all further updates will come from them.

WTOC will update this story as more information is released.

