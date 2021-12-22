Savannah Police on scene of officer involved shooting in 1900 block of Vassar St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 1900 block of Vassar Street.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

#SPDAlert: SPD is on the scene of an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1900 block of Vassar St. No officers were injured and the suspect has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. There is no further information at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 22, 2021

Savannah Police tell WTOC the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is taking over the investigation into the shooting and all further updates will come from them.

WTOC will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.