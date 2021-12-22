Tanger Outlets filled with last minutes Christmas shoppers

Pooler, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tanger outlets were packed even on this cold and rainy day. With Christmas only a few days away, many were rushing to buy last minute gifts. People were walking around the outlets with shopping bags full. Many of the stores have capacity limits so some shoppers were waiting in lines to get in some stores. Shoppers of all ages were out today searching for presents while also getting in the holiday spirit.

“Well if I don’t get everything I need cash is always king. So that’s what will end up being a Christmas gift this year. But I’m pretty sure I can find some things. I’ve been out to a few of the stores and nice sales so I think I can do something,” said Tamika Lonon.

“We were getting like Christmas presents for our nieces and my cousins and I’m just so excited for Christmas. Because it’s like four more days until Christmas. Four,” said Cora Jones.

The Outlets will remain open until 6 p.m. on Christmas eve and will be closed all day on Christmas.

