Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tanger Outlets filled with last minutes Christmas shoppers

Tanger Outlets Savannah
Tanger Outlets Savannah(WTOC)
By Gage Griffin
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pooler, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tanger outlets were packed even on this cold and rainy day. With Christmas only a few days away, many were rushing to buy last minute gifts. People were walking around the outlets with shopping bags full. Many of the stores have capacity limits so some shoppers were waiting in lines to get in some stores. Shoppers of all ages were out today searching for presents while also getting in the holiday spirit.

“Well if I don’t get everything I need cash is always king. So that’s what will end up being a Christmas gift this year. But I’m pretty sure I can find some things. I’ve been out to a few of the stores and nice sales so I think I can do something,” said Tamika Lonon.

“We were getting like Christmas presents for our nieces and my cousins and I’m just so excited for Christmas. Because it’s like four more days until Christmas. Four,” said Cora Jones.

The Outlets will remain open until 6 p.m. on Christmas eve and will be closed all day on Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
Rashiid Wright
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December
A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Scarborough Street in Savannah.
SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Police lights
Savannah Police on scene of officer involved shooting in 1900 block of Vassar St.
Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night
Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night
One man’s truck was stolen from his driveway Saturday while he was sleeping.
Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night