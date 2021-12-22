Top Teacher: Ansley McCarty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas break is here for students. And many are spending quality time with their family.

This week’s WTOC Top Teacher tries to create a family atmosphere all year in her classroom.

“In my classroom, one of the things we don’t say is can’t, we say we can. It may take some a little bit longer but they all can do it,” Ansley McCarty said.

That can-do attitude is apparent in McCarty’s first and second grade class.

“I love working with kids, I always love helping them and I love watching them learn. and especially seeing that little light bulb go off, where we really have been working on something for a while and struggled with it,” McCarty said.

McCarty has been teaching for nine years at Appling Christian Academy, a school which she herself graduated from.

“It’s like coming home. This school is like a family. So, when I graduated, I applied to several different places, and when I got a job interview here, I was so excited,” she said. “Actually, I have many students in here today that I went to school with their parents, So it’s a small community, it’s wonderful.”

McCarty says she loves getting to teach her Christian faith and tries to make her students feel safe and comfortable in her classroom.

“They need to feel like this is another home away from home,” McCarty said. “Build a relationship with them, that can be the most important aspect of being successful with your students, is build a relationship with them, let them know you love them, and you care about them. and you want what’s best for them.”

