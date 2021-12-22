Union Mission served holiday meals to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served about 300 meals Wednesday to people in need.

Volunteers were in the parking lot of the Union Mission Administrative Offices to hand out hot to-go boxed meals.

They were also opening their closet to give some winter essentials as well as some toys for the kids.

The president of Union Missions says it feels great to be able to help the homeless community.

“You know they need our help. There is a lot of different things that causes people to be homeless and it’s not just that people don’t want to go get a job. There’s many different things that are impacting these individuals and it’s great to be making a difference and you know that’s what we’re all about,” Union Mission President and CEO Michael Traynor said.

Traynor also said this event is a great way to spread the word about the rest of their services so those who came today can take advantage of them throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.