Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Volunteer firefighter saves woman from burning vehicle on the Truman Parkway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dramatic fire rescue caught on camera.

A Chatham Fire volunteer firefighter was on his way to work when he saw a car on fire on the side of Truman Parkway. He noticed a woman trapped inside.

He quickly broke the back window using a wrench. The woman managed to crawl out to safety.

“Just not something you expect to roll up on, especially to have somebody inside. I’ve pulled up on vehicle fires before. that’s the first time somebody was inside and I had to act. And not having an extinguisher or anything like that, the only choice was to get her out,” Luke Culleny said.

Culleny is a volunteer firefighter and keeps his equipment in his car with him.

The woman was not injured. As a Christmas gift, Culleny gave her a window-breaker.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
A statement made by Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter toward Alderman Nick Palumbo at a...
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman
Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
Savannah City Hall
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Wait for traffic light continues at busy Bulloch County intersection
A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays
Union Mission served holiday meals to the homeless
Union Mission served holiday meals to the homeless