Wait for traffic light continues at busy Bulloch County intersection

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many drivers that cross a busy intersection in Bulloch County hoped to see a traffic light this year after the state widened the road to four lanes.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has said several times over the months they hoped to have a traffic light at Highway 67 and Brooklet-Denmark by the end of 2021. Here at the end of the year, they say there are a few more pieces of the puzzle needed to make it happen.

Drivers and county leaders say it can’t happen soon enough.

A bumper from one of the latest crashes lays in the ditch near the intersection. Four lanes of traffic can make crossing the road a challenge.

“If we have to cross, we try to schedule it. You don’t want to come through here at 7:30 or 8:00 in the morning. You don’t want to be here at 3:00 in the afternoon when schools let out, or 5:00 in the afternoon,” Niki Jenkins said.

The state plan calls for a red light, but it requires work on utility poles and adding turn lanes. County leaders say they’re getting updates from the D.O.T.

“It’s a total state project. It’s not a matter of them dragging their feet. They’re trying to get equipment and materials here to get the job complete,” County Commission Chair Roy Thompson said.

Drivers like Niki want to see it as soon as possible.

“We’ll have to see it to believe it. That’s probably where we’re at with that,” Jenkins said.

The state’s most recent estimate has the traffic light ready mid-2022.

