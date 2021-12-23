At-home rapid COVID tests hard to find in stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people are looking for that extra reassurance in the form of a negative COVID test before gathering with family this holiday season, but it seems as if those rapid tests are in short supply.

Apollo Pharmacy on Broughton Street got a big shipment of at home COVID tests Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, they’d already sold nearly 1/3 of them. That demand a common story across our area.

“As we get closer to the holidays, especially Christmas, people are traveling, people are concerned about COVID and bringing COVID to their loved ones,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Chatham County Health Department Administrator.

This week, the White House announcing a plan to make these.

“You can test yourself at home and have that luxury of knowing if you’re positive or not, right there in your own home.”

More available, but that won’t happen until January. Medical experts say demand is there now.

“We typically see an increase of testing around any holidays. I think that the public recognizes knowing if they’re positive or not is important, but with omicron I think that’s driven more people to get tested.”

One day this week, the Chatham county health department tested nearly 200 people, but they say that’s nothing compared to the numbers of the summer.

“They are not at the capacity they were back in August when we were seeing over 1000 tests a day when the Delta variant was first introduced in our area, but we do have capacity. We are seeing increases in testing, but we could certainly test more people.”

Testing at the Savannah Civic Center is closed until December 27, but Dr. Rustin says there are other locations and options... like your local pharmacy. If for some reason you are unable to find a test and have been in close contact with someone’s who’s positive, he’s asking you to play it safe this holiday season.

“If you can’t get tested, assume that you may be positive and treat yourself accordingly.”

