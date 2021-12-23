Sky Cams
Bulloch County leaders hopeful holiday gatherings don’t create COVID case surge

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new strain of the COVID virus and a heavy travel season have many people worried of a potential rise in cases on the horizon.

Bulloch County leaders feel like they weathered the Thanksgiving holidays fairly well without a surge in new cases, and they’d like to keep it that way now, too.

They’re paying attention to national trends as well. Concerns around the holidays have some stores setting limits on the number of test kits people can get.

They are encouraged that this community has only a half-dozen people hospitalized, with none on ventilators, and the rate of new cases remains way below maximum goals. But with so many people traveling this season, they hope people will do so responsibly.

“I still tell folks to avoid large crowds indoors, if at all possible, because that’s still the environment with poor ventilation where the virus will spread more rapidly,” Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said.

This community continues to offer drive through testing downtown on weekdays. This morning - no line.

Wynn also urges people who haven’t gotten the COVID vaccination to get one. He says that’s the best way to reduce the risk of infection.

He hopes this community will move through Christmas and New Years without a case surge.

