Chilly start, comfortable afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dress warm this morning! Thermometer temperatures are in the 30s inland and 40s at the coast. Wind chills are in the 30s away from the beaches thanks to a northerly wind at 5 to 10 miler per hour.

After a chilly start, we’ll rebound nicely with temperatures once again near 60 degrees during the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Thankfully, the weather is cooperating for folks that are traveling across the Southeast leading up to Christmas!

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.5′ 4:26AM I 8.1′ 10:29AM I 1.6′ 4:48PM

Temperatures on Christmas Eve morning will be the coldest out of the next week. Inland communities will likely drop near freezing with mid 30s around Savannah and 40s along the coast. We’ll see a shift to a southwesterly wind, which will lead to highs back in the upper 60s on Friday afternoon.

You’ll notice the warmer air if you’re up early on Christmas, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s versus the 30s the previous few days. Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 70s during the afternoon, perfect weather for getting outside and using any new toys from Christmas morning!

Dry weather continues Sunday and Monday, with morning temperatures on the rise with lows up to the mid 50s and highs still in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance during the middle of next week, but nothing solid. Long-range models are also hinting at a front moving in New Year’s weekend, but we will fine-tune that as we get closer. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

