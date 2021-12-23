Community helping Evans County family finish building home

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Evans County family rocked by tragedy is now feeling the love of friends, neighbors, and even strangers.

Family members say they’re overwhelmed at the people who’re pitching in to help make this dream home a reality.

Crews work inside and out to complete the unfinished house Michael and Charity Hill bought to redo themselves back in 2014. But then Michael went through a debilitating car crash within months.

“After the wreck, he could only do small projects and never really got back to working on the house. It just sat here several years before he could come back and even do them,” Michael’s sister Melissa Sands said.

This past September, Michael passed away from COVID. Since then, Charity lost her father and grandfather as well.

Earlier this month, relatives started a campaign on Facebook to get the floors finished. That turned to a drive to get the house finished.

Since then, people have been here every day. This team showed up unannounced to donate stairs. Someone else, pressure washing the exterior.

“Just like having flooring donated, just like having tile donated, just like having the trim and doors donated...there are no coincidences here. This is faith and God at work,” family friend Ben Kennedy said.

Family members say they’re touched by all the work.

“Seems like we say “thank you” 100 times a day, and it’s not enough. People just don’t know how much it means to us,” Andrew Hill said.

They may not be able to move here by Christmas Day on Saturday, but they’ll be in here much sooner than any of them could have hoped or prayed.

