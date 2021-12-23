Sky Cams
Debate continues on how to move forward living with COVID-19

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With omicron taking over as our country’s dominant strain of coronavirus and millions of people gathering for the holidays, there’s a conversation going on behind the scenes in the medical community.

“We’re going to have to learn to live with COVID,” said Dr. Kent Bryce Loader Jr., the char of medicine at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

How we move forward living with COVID is being talked about in the medical field.

“I think there’s a lot of discussion about this right now and again the jury is still out,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, the chief medical officer of Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Two Lowcountry hospital leaders with differing opinions. Dr. Gambla would like vaccines and testing to be better distributed worldwide before we move forward.

“Nobody is safe until we are all safe. I really do think that that is going to be the most effective strategy and it has a lot of potential...but obviously a lot of work to get there from where we are right now,” he said.

Dr. Gambla believing we have a ways to go before moving forward.

Others think we should take the next steps and learn to live with COVID now, by treating it like the flu.

“There’s a group, a large group, of epidemiologists and virologists that say that we should be doing that now,” Dr. Loader Jr. said.

He said we can move ahead faster because recently approved treatments and existing vaccines will bring hospitalizations and deaths down significantly.

“You’re going to have about as many people die from COVID as the flu. Now with omicron being even less deadly, we should be treating it like the flu now,” Dr. Loader Jr. said.

There is no consensus across the medical field yet. Dr. Gambla said they’re still in the talking phase.

“There’s a lot of great discussions going on, but yeah I don’t think we’re there, I don’t think we’re close to being there,” Dr. Gambla said.

Although they disagree on how or when we learn to live with COVID, they come to a consensus on another part of our fight against this pandemic.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re rolling the dice.”

He says that’s especially true over the holidays.

