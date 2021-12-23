Doctor: New COVID-19 pills by prescription only

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two different antiviral COVID pills have been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA this week.

Pfizer’s PAXLOVID and Merck’s Molnupiravir will both be available as soon as pharmacies can get their hands on them.

This will be strictly outpatient and so our providers will, when appropriate, write prescriptions and then folks will fill this at the pharmacy just like they would other antibiotics and things like that,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, the chief medical officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gambla said Pfizer’s pill specifically will be most beneficial in the first five days a patient feels sick.

“I think what it will do is it will slow down the progression of the symptoms and again the progression of the disease in general so it should hopefully make the symptoms milder, more short-lived and then of course prevent progression,” he said.

This is a pill for those who have already tested positive for the virus, and Dr. Gambla wants to make clear it is not a preventative measure.

“This is Plan B. Plan A is getting vaccinated, if you qualify get boosted,” Dr. Gambla said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.