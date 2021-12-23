Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Doctor: New COVID-19 pills by prescription only

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two different antiviral COVID pills have been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA this week.

Pfizer’s PAXLOVID and Merck’s Molnupiravir will both be available as soon as pharmacies can get their hands on them.

This will be strictly outpatient and so our providers will, when appropriate, write prescriptions and then folks will fill this at the pharmacy just like they would other antibiotics and things like that,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, the chief medical officer at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gambla said Pfizer’s pill specifically will be most beneficial in the first five days a patient feels sick.

“I think what it will do is it will slow down the progression of the symptoms and again the progression of the disease in general so it should hopefully make the symptoms milder, more short-lived and then of course prevent progression,” he said.

This is a pill for those who have already tested positive for the virus, and Dr. Gambla wants to make clear it is not a preventative measure.

“This is Plan B. Plan A is getting vaccinated, if you qualify get boosted,” Dr. Gambla said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Savannah City Hall
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor
Deceased person found in car at Twelve Oaks shopping center; police say ‘nothing suspicious’
One man’s truck was stolen from his driveway Saturday while he was sleeping.
Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night
Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays

Latest News

Bulloch County leaders hopeful holiday gatherings don’t create COVID case surge
Christmas Donation to Children's Hospital
Motorcycle group brings Christmas to children’s hospital
FILE - A photo of the mask up sign hanging at Savannah City Hall.
Many Savannah businesses will keep previous mask policies in place
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants shutting down