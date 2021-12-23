Christmas gifts provided for seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah seniors got a visit from Santa Claus today.

Savannah Home Instead hosted a gift delivery event today for the Be a Santa to a Senior program. They delivered gifts to local seniors, many of whom rely on them and may not have family to care for them anymore.

Social workers from St. Joseph’s Candler bought the gifts for the roughly 40 residents of the Palmetto Inn at Savannah Square.

Residents submitted wish lists and all of them received a gift today.

“They love it. Getting a gift that’s already packaged and ready and something that you want, they just love it. It makes everybody happy. You see so many residents that lost family members and they’re all alone except for the community,” Savannah Home Instead General Manager Maureen Evans said.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but this event is usually held every year.

Savannah Home Instead is also gifting to other communities, too. About 400 gifts were given out in total.

