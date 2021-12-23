Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-23-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What simply lovely day with sunshine and cool crisp air! The islands are still in the mid 50s this afternoon with a few cities like Richmond Hill, Jesup, and Claxton reaching 60°+. We may be treated some wispy cirrus clouds near 5:25pm sunset, which could be quite pretty, otherwise expect 55° with temps dropping quickly again.

Christmas Eve Day: We wake up to another “Frosty” morning, Savannah 35°, Statesboro 31°, and Tybee 40° with sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will be noticeably warmer with temperatures reaching mid to upper 60s away from the islands, which will be 60°.

Christmas Day: no freezing temperatures opening presents; 44° inland and closer to 50° at the beaches with a mix of sun and clouds, and a high near 74°. High pressure is still in control as a storm system will pass far to our north. The front associated with it will approach from the northwest Christmas Day, then dissipate before it gets to our area Christmas night. It will be breezy to windy on Christmas especially in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be even warmer: 57/77 and mostly sunny. The record is 82°.

High pressure remains in control for the beginning of next week as a front tries to approach Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through at least Wednesday.

MARINE: Tonight...NE winds 5-10 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Friday...NW winds 5 kt becoming SW in the afternoon, seas 2 ft. Saturday...SW winds 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, seas 3-4 ft lasting well into the evening. A small craft advisory may be issued.

Merry Christmas!!

