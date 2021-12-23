Motorcycle group brings Christmas to children’s hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Santa rolling up on two wheels to the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah Thursday.

He along with some elves trading the reindeer for a motorcycle.

“The reindeer, yes they’re getting ready for this weekend. I had to ride the Harley Davidson today,” said Santa.

But of course, reindeer or not, they wouldn’t show up without toys.

Santa and his helpers making sure these toys made it to the children who won’t be home this Christmas.

“It’s like care packages while you’re away from home while you’re deployed. That’s kind of how it started in my head,” said organizer Kennith Roundy.

The Wingmen of Savannah and Abate of Georgia District 11 bringing the joy of the holidays to patients at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.

“Man, I just love it. There’s no place I’d rather be right now,” said Bill Galloway of Abate of Georgia District 11.

It was a plan that came together quick, “about two weeks in the works, and we nailed it,” said Roundy.

Children finding everything on their Christmas list and Santa’s helpers, finding even more.

“Just to get to be a part of this, man, it’s humbling,” said Galloway.

While these toys will certainly be loved for a season, the true gift they hope these children unwrap this year is a feeling that stays with them for much longer.

“I hope they smile, and I hope it takes away from the pressure of being in the hospital and being away from their family. I hope that at least for a little while it takes them to a happy spot,” Roundy said.

A happy spot, it would seem, these leather wearing, Harley riding elves found right here in Savannah.

A spot you can bet you’ll see them again.

“We plan on doing this every year from now on so hopefully this thing will be like wildfire and catch on and everyone will start doing it,” said Galloway.

This was their first year for the event and In total they were able to provide presents for more than 75 children.

They purchased the gifts through money raised from their Annual Toy Run.

