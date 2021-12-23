Overturned tractor-trailer blocking lanes of Hwy 21 near Chowan Creek Bridge in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An overturned tractor-trailer has caused Highway 21 to be blocked near the Chowan Creek Bridge in Beaufort County on Thursday morning.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of Hwy 21 are blocked, and drivers should expect delays for several hours as of 9 a.m.

