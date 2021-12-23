Savannah Police officers deliver gifts, food for families around the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly a decade, Savannah Police officers and several community partners have kept a holiday tradition going by teaming up to give donated toys, food and other items to families around the city.

Loaded up with gifts for all ages, Savannah Police Department’s version of Santa’s sleigh went out into the community today to spread a little holiday cheer.

Inside the community room at Central Precinct sits the culmination of weeks of gathering toys and other gifts that will find their way into Savannah homes.

“There’s over a thousand gifts sitting in that community room. So, if you put it out like that, I think this is the most that we’ve ever done for Christmas,” SPD Cpl. Barry Lewis.

Cpl. Lewis along with other holiday helpers loaded up SPD’s mobile command unit and headed out to deliver the gifts and smiles, and to say hello to those they serve and protect.

“Of course the kids, when you see those kids, especially the ones we’re about to go to, it explodes with joy. It’s awesome,” Cpl. Lewis said.

In addition to all the toys for kids, this is the first year gift packages specifically tailored to seniors are being delivered. Those gift packages include things like food and gift cards.

“Bay Street Blues, those guys over there are awesome. They put together a lot of this, Magic Mark entertainment, and of course Savannah Police officers. So that’s how we put it all together,” Cpl. Lewis said.

