T.K.’s Toys Giveaway held for 10th year in Darien

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State Trooper teamed up with local law enforcement to give away toys and lunch in Darien Thursday.

Local law enforcement officers took part in the event across from the Darien Post Office. Local businesses turned out to participate, making sure that no child went without a gift for Christmas this year.

Georgia State Patrol Major T.K. King says the annual event is his way of giving back to his home town. Major King got emotional reflecting on how the event has grown over the years.

“Well, I started this thing out of pocket with $200, and since then, it’s evolved into all this right here. For 10 years my wife and I, I give my wife a gift for Christmas, and this is what we do for the community, to give back,” Major King said.

Major King says this is the event’s 10th year in Darien.

