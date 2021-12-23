Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.

Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

“Our goal is to keep health care personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities,” she added.

Isolation is designed to keep infected people away from uninfected people, to prevent further spread of the virus.

CDC officials have advised that in calculating the 10-day isolation period, the first day should be the first full day after symptoms first developed or after a positive test. If a person develops symptoms sometime after a positive COVID-19 test, the quarantine period must restart, beginning one day after the symptoms develop.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Savannah City Hall
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor
Deceased person found in car at Twelve Oaks shopping center; police say ‘nothing suspicious’
One man’s truck was stolen from his driveway Saturday while he was sleeping.
Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night
Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized
Savannah Fire details emergency plan for River Street, says buildings are high-risk for quicker...
Savannah Fire details emergency plan for River Street, says buildings are high-risk for quicker fire spread
Community helping Evans County family finish building home
Community helping Evans County family finish building home
Savannah alderman proposes adopting traffic, pedestrian safety improvements
Savannah alderman proposes adopting traffic, pedestrian safety improvements