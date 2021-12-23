Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

What you need to know to have a successful Festivus celebration

The holiday’s tagline is, “a Festivus for the rest of us.”
The holiday’s tagline is, “a Festivus for the rest of us.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Festivus is the non-commercial holiday celebration, made popular by an episode of “Seinfeld,” and comes around each Dec. 23.

The holiday’s tagline is “a Festivus for the rest of us.”

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, followed by the “airing of grievances,” in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there are the “feats of strength,” which is basically wrestling. Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

Festivus was created by Reader’s Digest editors and author Daniel O’Keefe who first celebrated it in 1966.

His son, a writer of Seinfeld, wrote the episode that featured Festivus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Savannah City Hall
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor
Deceased person found in car at Twelve Oaks shopping center; police say ‘nothing suspicious’
One man’s truck was stolen from his driveway Saturday while he was sleeping.
Richmond Hill Police investigating three trucks stolen in one night
A statement made by Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter toward Alderman Nick Palumbo at a...
Savannah City Council approves vote to publicly reprimand alderwoman

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster...
Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls packaged salads due to listeria
Rohan Davis, refinery manager for ExxonMobil, said four people were injured in the incident...
ExxonMobil refinery accident injures 4, manager says