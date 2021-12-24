Annual community breakfast held to raise money for Brooklet Kiwanis Club

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in one Bulloch County community use the morning of Christmas Eve to raise money and celebrate the season.

Brooklet’s Kiwanis Club has hosted the community breakfast for as long as anyone can remember - dating back decades. That was, until last year and COVID.

Folks gathered in the Methodist Church once again to start their Christmas celebration. The Kiwanis Club started it decades ago as a prayer breakfast but it’s grown from there. They come for the food, but mostly for the time to see friends and neighbors and take a break from the holiday rush.

“It gives everybody a chance to decompress before the excitement of weekend and the stress of getting everything together,” said Brooklet Kiwanis President Ben Buie.

Local pastors take turns bringing the message each year - reminding people to focus on the true meaning of Christmas and not just the hustle and bustle of the celebration.

They’ll use the proceeds to fund projects throughout the year, including brightening Christmas for local kids in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.