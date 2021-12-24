Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.
Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.(Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants shutting down
Deceased person found in car at Twelve Oaks shopping center; police say ‘nothing suspicious’
A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Community helping Evans County family finish building home

Latest News

A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles...
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts
Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright during a...
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?
Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport
A holiday tradition for many families was back this year on Hilton Head Island, but with a twist.
Jingle Jingle Bridge Run returns on Hilton Head Island
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout