Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives holiday safety tips

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office knows the holidays are the last time anyone wants to have to call them for help.

They have three pieces of advice for you heading into Christmas weekend. First...

“If you’re going to be consuming alcohol make sure you have a ride. Don’t drink and drive. Traditionally around the holidays we have increased fatalities and injuries as a result of overconsumption and driving,” said Major Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Second...

“If someone is spending the holiday alone for whatever reason, please reach out to them and check on them.”

And third...

“We urge residents and visitors to ensure that they lock their vehicles and never store firearm in their vehicle and set their alarm and that will deter opportunistic thieves.”

For those who follow these tips they’ve got a message of cheer as well.

“On behalf of Sheriff PJ Tanner and the men and women of the sheriffs office, merry Christmas and happy holidays.”

