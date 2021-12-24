Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Cold start to Christmas Eve ahead of a warm up!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures this Christmas Eve morning will be the coldest out of the next week.

Inland communities have already dropped to our near freezing, with mid 30s around Savannah and 40s along the coast. We’ll see a shift to a southwesterly wind, which will lead to highs back in the upper 60s on Friday afternoon. Dry conditions continue today, leading to no weather worries if you are heading out of town or if your family is heading this way!

You’ll notice the warmer air if you’re up early on Christmas, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s versus the 30s the previous few days. Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 70s during the afternoon, perfect weather for getting outside and using any new toys from Christmas morning!

Dry weather continues Sunday and Monday, with morning temperatures on the rise with lows up to the mid 50s and highs still in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance during the middle of next week, but nothing solid. Long-range models are also hinting at a front moving in New Year’s weekend, but we will fine-tune that as we get closer. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cold start followed by a quick warm up!
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 12.24

Most Read

Marquez Family
Fort Stewart couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for the holidays
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants shutting down
Deceased person found in car at Twelve Oaks shopping center; police say ‘nothing suspicious’
A shooting involving a Savannah Police officer happened late Tuesday night in the 1900 block of...
GBI: Suspect was swinging knife at officers before being shot
Savannah City Hall
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah, according to the mayor

Latest News

Cold start followed by a quick warm up!
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 12.24
A very warm last week of 2021
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-23-2021
First Alert Weather
Chilly start, comfortable afternoon!