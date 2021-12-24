Cold start to Christmas Eve ahead of a warm up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures this Christmas Eve morning will be the coldest out of the next week.

A few of our inland communities have already dipped to or below freezing this morning! Temperatures shouldn't fall too much more before sunrise. pic.twitter.com/TJh4ZEM1LN — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) December 24, 2021

Inland communities have already dropped to our near freezing, with mid 30s around Savannah and 40s along the coast. We’ll see a shift to a southwesterly wind, which will lead to highs back in the upper 60s on Friday afternoon. Dry conditions continue today, leading to no weather worries if you are heading out of town or if your family is heading this way!

You’ll notice the warmer air if you’re up early on Christmas, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s versus the 30s the previous few days. Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 70s during the afternoon, perfect weather for getting outside and using any new toys from Christmas morning!

Dry weather continues Sunday and Monday, with morning temperatures on the rise with lows up to the mid 50s and highs still in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance during the middle of next week, but nothing solid. Long-range models are also hinting at a front moving in New Year’s weekend, but we will fine-tune that as we get closer. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.