Jingle Jingle Bridge Run returns on Hilton Head Island

A holiday tradition for many families was back this year on Hilton Head Island, but with a twist.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition for many families was back this year on Hilton Head Island, but with a twist.

If you drove out there Friday morning, you probably saw the hundreds of runners and you may have even heard some bells ringing.

This is the first of its kind this year combining two races into one and featuring a new route. Bear Foot Sport combined the Jingle Jingle run, which typically happens on Christmas Eve with the Bridge Run that usually takes place in November.

This year, and moving forward, the Christmas Eve run is now known as the Jingle Jingle Bridge Run.  Runners dressed in their best Christmas attire and wore their jingle bells. Both the 5k and 10k route started at Crossings Park. Participants ran over the Cross Island bridge and ended back in the park. Organizers say 650 runners signed up and Santa, himself, even made an appearance! Runners say even though it was cold … they were excited to run and kick off the holiday weekend.

“I set a goal for myself this year of trying to run at least one 5k every month, so this is the last one I could get in before the end of the year. It’s great to see all these people coming out too. Right before Christmas usually people are traveling or trying to get to where they want to go, but it’s great to see all these people out here kind of early in the morning and in the cold,” said racer Pauline Torres.

If you missed this year’s race, don’t worry. Organizers say they plan to have the race again next year on Christmas Eve.

